'They Want TRP': Kushal Tandon's Sister Defends His 'Tujhe Saari Meri Cheezein Pasand' Comment About Ex-GF Gauahar Khan To Zaid Darbar

Tina Tandon defends Kushal Tandon over Gauahar Khan remark row | Photo Via Instagram

Kushal Tandon recently sparked controversy after commenting in reference to his ex-girlfriend Gauahar Khan , during an episode of the reality show Alliance. While speaking to Zaid Darbar, Kushal said, "Tujhe saali, saare meri cheezin pasand aati hai," which led to discussions online.

Tina Tandon Defends Kushal Tandon Over Gauahar Khan Remark Row

Reacting to the controversy, Tandon's sister Tina Tandon said that social media often exaggerates minor issues, especially when her brother is involved. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she claimed that a small moment is unnecessarily turned into a major controversy for attention and publicity.

She said, “I’m sorry, but on social media, things get blown way out of proportion. It’s like there’s just a tiny spark from a matchstick somewhere, and people are determined to turn it into a full-blown fire unnecessarily. Because it’s about Kushal… Kushal is everywhere, so everyone jumps in thinking they’ll gain fame from it. They want TRPs and publicity through it."

Addressing the mention of Gauahar Khan, Tina said she has known the actress for several years and called her a 'beautiful woman.' Defending her brother, she said that bringing Gauahar’s name into the conversation unnecessarily only fuels speculation.

"I don’t understand why people keep quoting one person. Gauahar is a beautiful woman; she’s adorable, and I’ve known her for many years. Tagging someone’s name for no reason is pointless. It’s only done to fuel stories. They took a simple joke and blew it out of proportion. We don’t know what really happened behind the scenes or what was said in a fun, light-hearted moment," Tina added.

A few days after, Zaid apologised to his wife Gauahar, after laughing at actor Kushal 'Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai' remark during an episode of Alliance.