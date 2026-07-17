'Why Can't Zaid Darbar See This?': Gauahar Khan Accuses Mini Mathur Of Picking Sides In Alliance; Questions Show's Rules

Gauahar Khan Accuses Mini Mathur Of Picking Sides In Alliance; Questions Show's Rules |

Bollywood actress and Zaid Darbar's wife, Gauahar Khan, shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she urged her husband to open his eyes, claiming that Mini Mathur is not on his side and is clearly biased towards Nikhil Chinapa. She also questioned Prime Video's Alliance, asking how the show was allowing an Ace to help a particular alliance. Gauahar said, "Ace is clearly picking sides... I don't why Zaid can't see this."

Gauahar said in the recently uploaded video, "Ab mujhe ye nahi pata ki main apne husband ko ye kaise bataun ki yaha pe koi tumhara bhai-behen ka koi Rishta nahi nibhaya jata hai. It's a game." She stressed that all the contestants are playing for themselves and added, "I don't know why Zaid can't see ki Mini is never going to be on his side."

She then claimed that Mini gave two diamonds to Nikhil's team strategically to help him in the game. Gauahar further alleged that Mini was clearly supporting Nikhil when he and Zaid were neck-and-neck in the previous day's task. She then questioned the streaming platform, saying, "How is an Ace allowed to strategically pick out who she wants to support?" Taking another dig at the show's format, Gauahar added, "Alliance, come on, where are your rules?"

She further suggested that the contestants should make someone neutral the Ace. Expressing her frustration over Zaid's inability to recognise what was happening around him, she added, "I don't know why Zaid can't see that Mini is clearly against him and not supporting him." Gauahar then questioned their "bhai-behen ka rishta" inside the house.

"Mujhe thoda bad feel ho raha hai. Is this allowed?...How is the Ace solving the entire quiz for one team, she is not the part of the game," added Gauahar. While expressing her disappointment over Mini allegedly supporting Nikhil, Gauahar clarified that she would have reacted the same way even if Zaid had been in Mini's position. She concluded by saying that it was "sad" that no one was questioning Mini for allegedly picking sides despite being the Ace.

The fate of the Ace is set to change, with a new Ace expected to be chosen from Aly Goni's team, the Legends, in the upcoming episode. New episodes of Alliance stream daily at 12 pm on Prime Video.