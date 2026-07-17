Alliance: Who Is Rapper Bali? Meet The Independent Hip-Hop Star Entering The Reality Show As Wildcard After Double Exit

Alliance: Who Is Rapper Bali? | Prime Video

A major twist is set to shake up The Alliance with the entry of two wildcard contestants. While it was already confirmed that Vanshaj Singh would re-enter the reality show, the identity of the second wildcard remained under wraps. The latest promo has now revealed that rapper Bali will be entering the game as a wildcard contestant following the exits of Riiva Kishan and Armaan Khera.

Alliance: Who Is Rapper Bali?

Delhi-based rapper Bali, whose real name is Sachin Bali, is one of the popular names in India's independent hip-hop scene, known for his witty lyricism and humour-infused rap songs. He developed an interest in rap during his school days and made his music debut with MP3 in 2016. However, it was his 2020 track Sunn Na that became his breakthrough hit, earning him widespread recognition. Since then, he has delivered popular songs such as Taaza Khabar, Bass, No Mercy, Man of the Match, Feel Hai, Kya Baat Hai and Balma.

Apart from music, Bali has also made his mark in reality television. He first participated in Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, and later entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant. He has also appeared as a guest judge on MTV Hustle Season 2 and has collaborated with several leading names in the Indian hip-hop industry, including Badshah, Fotty Seven, Ikka and Aastha Gill.

Why Did Bali Say Yes To Alliance?

Speaking to The Times of India, Bali said, "When Alliance came my way, I was like, 'Why not?'" He added that he enjoys taking on new challenges and felt this reality show offered something different. According to the rapper, Alliance is not just about completing tasks but also about "people, instincts and bonds."

Reflecting on his previous reality TV experience, Bali said, "I've done reality TV before, so I know the game can flip when you least expect it, but every show is a new experience."

The new episodes of Alliance stream daily at 12 pm on Prime Video.