Alliance: Sussanne Khan & Kamya Panjabi To Enter The Show To Support Arslan Goni And Kushal Tandon? |

Television actress and Kushal Tandon's close friend Kamya Panjabi recently took to her Instagram Stories and teased fans by writing, "Wait for the twist, Kushalians." Ever since Alliance premiered on Prime Video, Kamya has been vocal about her support for Kushal. Now, fresh reports suggest that she may be set to make a special appearance on the reality show. Interestingly, reports also claim that Sussanne Khan could be entering the show.

According to a report by India Forums, Sussanne Khan is expected to enter Alliance to support her alleged boyfriend, Arslan Goni. Meanwhile, another report claims that Kamya Panjabi will also be joining the show to cheer for Kushal Tandon. However, the makers have not officially confirmed either of these reported appearances.

Sussanne and Arslan have reportedly been in a relationship since 2021 and have often made public appearances together at industry events, parties and vacations. While the two have never officially announced their relationship, they frequently feature on each other's social media and have openly expressed affection through posts and comments. Arslan, an actor and the brother of television star Aly Goni, has been a constant presence in Sussanne's life over the past few years, with the couple often celebrating festivals, birthdays and family occasions together.

Kamya and Kushal share a long-standing friendship that dates back to their stint on Bigg Boss 7. Over the years, Kamya has consistently stood by Kushal, both on and off social media. Since Alliance premiered, she has repeatedly defended his gameplay, even calling the reality show "a Kushal Tandon show" and praising him for standing up for others.

The new exclusive report of Reality Scoop claims that Kushal will be the new Ace in the upcoming week. However, this report has not yet been verified. As of the current week, Agu Stanley is the Ace.

The new episodes of Alliance release at 12 pm every day.