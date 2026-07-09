'Har Koi Usi Ke Bare Mein Baat Kar Raha': Kamya Punjabi Backs Kushal Tandon After Zareen Khan Called Him 'Chauvinist'

Kamya Punjabi Backs Kushal Tandon After Zareen Khan Called Him 'Chauvinist' |

Kushal Tandon has been receiving massive backlash and trolling over his game strategy in Prime Video's Alliance. Amid the criticism, television actress Kamya Punjabi came out in support of her friend. Taking to social media, she revealed that she had recently started watching Alliance and claimed that, so far, the show is "all about Kushal Tandon."

Kamya Punjabi Backs Kushal Tandon

Kamya wrote on social media, "Just started watching #Alliance aur shuru hi kiya 14th epi se, pehle kya hua pata nahi but it looks like its all about #KushalTandon here… harr koi ussi ke baare meh baat kar raha hai." Kushal later reshared Kamya's post on his Instagram Story.

However, Kamya's post sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with many taking to the comments section to express their disagreement. One user wrote, "We all know why would you say that you watched from 14 episode, atleast if you wanna support him support him openly for all the wrong reasons." Another commented, "You are a fool to be doing such stupid tweets lol. He's the worst part of the show." A third user took a dig at Kushal, writing, "He’s literally a manchild."

We all know why would you say that you watched from 14 episode 😂😂😂😂 atleast if you wanna support him support him openly for all the wrong reasons — originalblend_06 (@lilli661) July 8, 2026

u r a fool to be doing such stupid tweets lol. he's the worst part of the show — rachit (@beingrachit_) July 8, 2026

He’s literally a manchild. — ARIRANG (@bts_ot7_bias) July 8, 2026

Zareen Khan SLAMS Kushal Tandon

Actress Zareen Khan took Dolly Javved's side for speaking up against Kushal in Alliance. She took to social media to call out Kushal for his "chauvinistic" behaviour. She wrote, "Kudos to Dolly Javved for not tolerating the bad attitude and chauvinistic behaviour of a fellow make contestant. Wonder how and why the others are quietly taking it all." She further added to have become a fan of Dolly. Zareen wrote, "More power to you, Girl... Main to fan ho gayi tumhari."

Kushal has been at the centre of multiple controversies inside Alliance, especially after his heated feud with Dolly. During one of their explosive arguments, an emotional Dolly broke down and compared Kushal's behaviour to that of her father, saying she and her family had spent years fighting against "men like this." The incident sparked widespread online debate, with Uorfi publicly backing her sister and launching a scathing attack on Kushal, calling him "entitled" and "narcissistic" and accusing him of unnecessarily targeting Dolly.