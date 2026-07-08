'Nalle, Apni Aukat Mein Reh': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Kushal Tandon, Calls Him 'Narcissistic' Amid Rift With Sister Dolly In Alliance |

There has been a lot of drama surrounding Dolly Javved and Kushal Tandon in Prime Video's Alliance. It has also been reported that Dolly has been eliminated from the show after Kushal and his alliance allegedly targeted her. Hitting back at Kushal for repeatedly calling Dolly and her friends in Alliance "Building Ke Bachche," Uorfi Javed came out in support of her sister and said to Kushal, "Budhe kahi ke..."

Uorfi also called out Kushal, saying that he is "narcissistic." Defending her sister, Uorfi clarified that Dolly did not go against Kushal but only took a stand for herself and her friend, Vanshaj Singh. In a recent video uploaded on her channel, Uorfi slammed Kushal for his "bachche" remark about Dolly, Vriddhi Patwa, and others, saying, "Wo khud bolta rehtaa hai 'ye bachche hain'...tu buddhe kahi ke. Tu aaya kyun show mein phir? Ja na old age home."

She also called out Kushal over his remark that "Bachche izzat nahi karte hain" in Alliance. Referring to Kushal, Uorfi said, "Aapko respect nahi chahiye, aapko chahiye gulami." She further recalled Kushal's stint in Bigg Boss. Uorfi added, "Aapko hamne Bigg Boss mein dekho hai...aao kis level ke badtameez ho wo bhi sabko pata hai."

Uorfi then claimed that Kushal says all his ex-girlfriends call him a "narcissist." To this, she added, "Agar sari ex-girlfriends aapko narcissistic bol rahi hain to aap ho narc." She further alleged that Kushal always expects people to be nice to him.

She also called out Kushal for allegedly sucking up to Ravi Kishan and then to Sohail Khan after Ravi's exit. Joking about the same, Uorfi said, "Kisi ko ab toilet paper ki jarurat nahi padegi, Kushal Tandon hai na."

Calling out Kushal for allegedly not achieving much in his life, Uorfi said, "Kushal's biggest achievement is that he is known as someone's boyfriend," referring to Gauahar Khan. She added that had she been there, she would have hit back in the worst way. Uorfi said, "Dolly to bhot tameez se baat kar rahi thi...Main bolti 'Nalle, apni aukat me reh."

New episodes of Alliance stream daily at 12 pm IST, exclusively on Prime Video. Viewers can watch the reality show by logging into the Prime Video app or website with an active Amazon Prime membership.