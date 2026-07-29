'Men Like You Need To Pause': Gauahar Khan's Brother-In-Law Awez Darbar SLAMS Nikhil Chinapa Over 'Menopause' Remark- VIDEO |

Nikhil Chinapa recently made a remark about "menopause" and "perimenopause" while responding to a question about Gauahar Khan's reaction to allegations made by Zaid Darbar's wife that he and Mini Mathur were "biased" towards Kushal Tandon. Gauahar was quick to hit back, calling out Nikhil for assuming that she was at the age of menopause or perimenopause. Now, Gauahar's brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, has taken to social media to slam Nikhil's statement.

Awez recently shared a video on his Instagram Story and said, "Maine ek reality show haar kar ainvi hi bura feel kar raha tha. Nikhil Chinapa sir, 19 saal reality show ka shor macha kar ye bol rahe hain," while adding a clip of Nikhil's interview.

Reacting strongly, Awez further said, "Nikhil sir, kya question pucha hai aur aap kya answer kar rahe ho? Matlab kuch to logic rakho na." He then added, "Menopause ke baare mein mujhe itna pata to hai nahi, but aap jaise men ko pause hone ki bahut zarurat hai, itna pata hai."

Towards the end of the video, Awez pointed out that Gauahar had already given Nikhil a fitting reply. He said, "Gauahar ne apni reply se already sabko pause kar diya hai, to I think itna hi bolna chahunga. Beesvein (20th) saal ke liye all the best. Acha karna."

What Did Nikhil Chinapa Say?

In an interview with Telly Masala, Nikhil Chinapa was asked about Gauahar Khan's allegations that he and Mini Mathur were "biased" towards Kushal Tandon. Responding to the question, Nikhil said, "I don't know Gauahar." He added that he has never met Gauahar personally and only knows about her through her husband, Zaid Darbar. Nikhil further claimed that Zaid often told him how highly Gauahar spoke of him and even thanked the actress for thinking so highly of him that, according to him, Zaid would praise him "four times a day."

However, it was what Nikhil said next that sparked outrage on the internet. He remarked, "Magar Gauahar ne kya bola hai shayad main... Maybe Mini will know more about it because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said."

Hitting back at Nikhil's comment, Gauahar wrote on social media, "Men prove time and again how ignorant they are." She further clarified that she had a baby just nine months ago and is "nowhere close to menopause or perimenopause."