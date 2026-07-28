'Zaid Darbar Is Very Secure': Dolly Javved Defends Gauahar Khan's Husband Amid Kushal Tandon's 'Tujhe Meri Cheezein Pasand Aati Hain' Row | FPJ Exclusive

'Zaid Darbar Is Very Secure': Dolly Javed Defends Gauahar Khan's Husband Amid Kushal Tandon's 'Tujhe Meri Cheezein Pasand Aati Hain' Row | FPJ Exclusive |

Dolly Javved praised fellow contestant Zaid Darbar, calling him humble and someone who never seeks "unnecessary kalesh." Her remarks come amid the controversy surrounding Zaid after his wife Gauahar Khan's ex-boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, told him, "Tujhe saali, saare meri cheezein pasand aati hain." While many expected Zaid to react, Dolly lauded him for handling the situation with maturity.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Dolly agreed that Zaid is a man who is "very secure" in his marriage with Gauahar. Speaking about him, she said, "He (Zaid) does not want unnecessary kalesh. He is not the kind of person who is going to do it for the camera."

Dolly further added, "He can handle things so maturely," referring to how Zaid chose not to create a scene over Kushal's remark. She also revealed that Gauahar had texted her after she came out of the show. Praising the couple, Dolly said, "They are such nice, humble people."

Reacting to Kushal's remark, "Tujhe saali, saare meri cheezein pasand aati hain," Dolly said, "I feel like not everything needs to be reacted to in such an 'Oh my God, meri ego hurt ho gayi' way." Speaking about Zaid, she added, "He is very secure with his masculinity, his family, his ego, everything."

Dolly talked about Zaid being the only person in the house who took her stand when everyone was against her for speaking against Kushal.

Dolly Javed's journey on Alliance came to an end during Week 3, when she landed in the bottom two alongside Vriddhi Patwa. While Mini Mathur, who was the Ace of the Week, first eliminated Sabby Suri, the second eviction was decided through voting by the remaining contestants. In a dramatic twist, Rivva Kishan cast the deciding vote, leading to Dolly's elimination. Her exit came as a surprise to many viewers, especially after she had emerged as one of the most vocal contestants and frequently clashed with Kushal Tandon inside the headquarters.

The new episodes of Alliance release every day at 12 pm on Prime Video.