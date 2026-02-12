 'Goosebumps': Shehnaaz Gill Shares First Look Of Her Film Ishqnama, Announces Release Date; Fans Can't Keep Calm
Shehnaaz Gill, on Thursday, took to X (Twitter) to share first look of her film Ishqnama. The actress' fans have gone berserk on social media, and they can't stop praising it.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
First Look Of Shehnaaz Gill's Ishqnama | X (Twitter)

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was last seen in Ikk Kudi, on Thursday surprised her fans by sharing the first look of her upcoming movie titled Ishqnama. The actress tweeted, "First picture from My upcoming Movie ISHQNAMA. True Story of True Lovers NIMMA-NASIMA Releasing 24th July 2026 in Cinemas worldwide (sic)."

The movie also stars Jai Randhhawa in the lead role, and he also posted the first look and wrote, "ISHQNAMA - BASED ON SUPERHIT NOVEL - 'HIND PAK BORDERNAMA' releasing on 24rth July 2026 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Fans Can't Stop Praising Shehnaaz Gill's First Look From Ishqnama

Shehnaaz's fans have gone berserk on social media. A fan tweeted, "Goosebumps already 🔥❤️ Ishqnama is going to be unforgettable all love and support 🌙⚡ #ShehnaazGiII and JayyRandhawa ISHQNAMA” True Story of True Lovers NIMMA-NASIMA Releasing 24th july 2026 in Cinemas worldwide (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Some stories are felt even before they’re told 🤍✨ Wishing Ishqnama all the love and success (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Sana I am so Excited of this love story movie Ishqnaam from Pakistan I am big fan of you Sana I see your all movies very Proud of your project (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Shehnaaz Gill Movies

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 13. While earlier in Punjabi films, she played small roles, her big break was the 2021 release Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and was later seen in Thank You For Coming. Apart from Ishqnama, she also has Sab First Class lined up.

Her last release Ikk Kudi, did reasonably well at the box office. The film performed better in overseas, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 14.25 crore against the reported budget of Rs. 5 crore.

