'Agli Party Has Moved On': Did Salman Khan Take A Dig At Badshah While Addressing Isha Rikhi's Past On Bigg Boss 20?

Did Salman Khan Take A Dig At Badshah While Addressing Isha Rikhi's Past On Bigg Boss 20? |

Isha Rikhi entered the Bigg Boss 20 house on Sunday. During the premiere episode, the model and actress opened up about how she has lately been known more for her past relationship than her work. However, she said she has entered Salman Khan’s show to create an identity of her own. Isha refused to discuss her separation from rapper-singer Badshah, prompting Salman to address the much-talked-about marriage and separation. He supported Isha and said, “Nobody needs to know” about her past. Salman seemingly took a dig at Badshah, adding, “Agli party has moved on a long time ago.”

Salman further backed Isha and encouraged her to move on in life. He said, “Sabke breakup hote hain yaar, dekho aapke saamne kaun khada hai. Nobody should get credit for hurting you. The other person has moved on a long time ago.”

While introducing herself, Isha said, “What people know of me, I am more than that. I don’t want to take his name. It is my past.” The actress admitted that what she experienced in love left her “broken.” She added that she had been living under a shadow and now wants to step out of it and create an identity of her own.

Isha assured Salman that she would not discuss her past inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. She did not take Badshah’s name on national television and chose not to entertain any further discussion surrounding their relationship.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who has worked across Punjabi and Hindi cinema for over a decade. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and went on to feature in films including Bade Changay Ne Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt!!, Ardaas, Nawabzaade and Happy Go Lucky. She has been making headlines recently following her marriage and subsequent separation from rapper-singer Badshah after around five months, with the couple announcing their decision to part ways in August. She has now entered Bigg Boss 20, bringing renewed attention to both her career and personal life.