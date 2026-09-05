‘Amrapali Dubey Ke Liye Aaye Hain’: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s Bigg Boss 20 Appearance Sparks Memes Amid Bhojpuri Bawal Actress’ Entry Rumours

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s BB20 Appearance Sparks Memes |

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 has turned into a memefest, with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua making a special appearance. The actor arrived on the set in style, riding a rickshaw, as host Salman Khan welcomed him saying, “Please welcome, aawa aawa Nirahua,” while “Nirahua Rickshawala” played in the background. However, it was the comment section that grabbed everyone’s attention, with several users linking his appearance to rumours of Amrapali Dubey entering the show.

Reacting to Nirahua’s appearance, one user wrote, “Amrapali Dubey ko entry karwane aaye hain.” Another joked, “Amrapali free package mein nahi aayi kya,” while a third commented, “Amrapali jahan wahi ye chale jata hai.” One more user wrote, “Amrapali ke liye aaya hai.”

In the promo, Salman welcomed Nirahua and jokingly said, “Aapne sirf do phere liye hain, is wajah se lagta hai ki aap saath le ke jaoge yahan se.” Nirahua then thanked Salman for giving him another opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house, saying, “Sir pehle to bahut dhanyawaad ki aapne ek baar phir se mauka diya mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar mein.”

However, Salman quickly clarified, “Shukriya sir, lekin woh thodi si galatfehmi ho gayi hai, aap sirf yahin tak hain.” Nirahua pretended to be shocked and replied, “Sir, ye log to bole the Tathas-Two hai,” leaving Salman in splits.

With Amrapali Dubey’s entry into Bigg Boss 20 still unconfirmed, Nirahua’s appearance has left fans wondering whether he could be making a brief appearance on the premiere episode to drop hints about her participation. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and viewers will have to wait until the September 6 premiere for the final contestant reveal.

The list of Bigg Boss 20 rumoured contestants has been doing the rounds ahead of the September 6 premiere. Names reportedly linked to the Salman Khan-hosted show include Karan Wahi, Arishfa Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Riya Ahir, Mary Kom, Uditi Singh, Qazi Touqeer, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kanika Mann, among others. However, several names remain unconfirmed, with the makers yet to officially reveal the complete lineup.

Bigg Boss 20 is all set to be released on Sunday, September 6, 2026.