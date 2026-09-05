Salman Khan Loses Cool At Paps After Being Called 'Baba' On Bigg Boss 20 Mumbai Sets: 'Mujhe Camera Ke Aage Aane Ki Koi Zarurat...' - VIDEO

Salman Khan Snaps At Paps On Bigg Boss 20 Sets | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss 20 and began shooting for the grand premiere episode in Mumbai on Friday, September 4, ahead of the premiere on Sunday. Photos and videos from the sets have gone viral on social media, creating a buzz among viewers eagerly awaiting the new season.

Salman Khan Snaps At Paps On Bigg Boss 20 Sets

For his first day of shooting, Salman looked dapper in dark blue denim jeans, which he paired with a black T-shirt and his current favourite cowboy hat. Several glimpses from the sets have surfaced online, including a video in which the superstar posed for the paparazzi on the Bigg Boss 20 stage before appearing to lose his cool at the shutterbugs.

In the now-viral clip, the paparazzi can be heard addressing Salman as "Baba." The actor then responded, "Baba? Yeh tera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (This is not my job, I don’t need to come in front of the camera).”

Check out the viral video:

When the paparazzi continued requesting him to pose for pictures, Salman appeared visibly irritated and added, “Photos… photos… photos.”

While Salman’s reaction to being called "Baba" has grabbed attention online, the exact reason why the term appeared to irk him is not clear from the video. It is also unclear whether his irritation was specifically over being addressed as "Baba" or over the repeated requests to pose for photographs

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

As of now, actress Kanika Mann and Badshah’s estranged wife Isha Rikhi are the only contestants whose participation in Bigg Boss 20 has been officially confirmed.

Several names have been doing the rounds as potential contestants for Bigg Boss 20. The reported list includes Mahhi Vij, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar, Arshifa Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan, Karan Wahi, Uditi Singh, and Qazi Touqeer.

Adding an interesting twist to the upcoming season, Bigg Boss 20 is also giving viewers a chance to have a direct say in who enters the house. Under the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ campaign, 27-year-old model and actor Rhiya Ahir and actress Love Gill are competing for a spot on the reality show.

The contestant who receives the highest number of votes will secure a place in the Bigg Boss 20 house, giving fans the power to determine one of the season’s housemates even before the show officially begins.

Work Front

Salman is awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, which stars him alongside Chitrangda Singh.

Salman's upcoming action film with producer Dil Raju has reportedly been titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the pan-India project also stars Nayanthara and is targeting an Eid 2027 release.