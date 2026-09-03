Bigg Boss 20 House Inside Photos: Salman Khan's Show Gets Colourful Jungle-Themed Makeover With BB Food Truck, Secret Room & More- See PICS

Bigg Boss 20 House Inside Photos: Salman Khan's Show Gets Colourful Jungle-Themed Makeover | FPJ

Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere on television this coming Sunday. Ahead of its premiere, pictures and videos offering a glimpse of the much-awaited house have now been released. This season, the makers have opted for a jungle- and animal-inspired design, with quirky animal installations and nature-themed elements incorporated across different sections of the house.

Bigg Boss 20 has the theme "Tathas-2," giving the house a whimsical and imaginative look. The theme blends quirky animal-inspired installations with nature-led elements, creating a playful and surreal atmosphere across the house.

The Bigg Boss 20 house has been given a whimsical jungle-meets-animal-world makeover.

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With the first glimpse of the house finally being out, the most striking elements is a giant human-like figure dressed in a black-and-gold suit and hat. It takes centre stage in the outdoor area and adds a fantastical touch to the overall design.

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The garden area features lush green artificial grass, trees and elaborate animal installations, including a giant gorilla and a snake wrapped around a tree. The setting gives the outdoor space the appearance of an extravagant jungle-themed playground.

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The animal-inspired aesthetic continues inside the house, with floral patterns, vibrant colours, oversized decorative elements and quirky structures spread across the living spaces. The living area features colourful walls, circular doorways and plush blue seating, while the bedroom gets a whimsical makeover with giant mushroom-shaped structures, floral motifs and warm yellow and pink tones.

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Reports also suggest that the house features a secret room. Meanwhile, the kitchen has reportedly been designed around a quirky “BB Food Truck” concept, giving it a distinct look instead of a conventional kitchen setup.

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The house also features a dedicated swimming area that has a shark like shape to it, adding another recreational corner to the sprawling setup.

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There is a room named Room No. 20, expected to bring surprises for the contestants.

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The entire Bigg Boss house has been designed around an animal-themed concept, with animal-inspired elements placed across different spaces. An octopus and a monkey feature in the living area, while the pool is shaped like a shark. The bedrooms have mushroom-themed decor, along with foxes, snakes and several other animal-inspired elements.

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Bigg Boss 20 Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.