'I Urge Public Not To Believe...': Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Issues Statement On Marriage Speculations As Bigg Boss 20 Promo Goes VIRAL

Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Issues Statement On Marriage Speculations As Bigg Boss 20 Promo Goes VIRAL |

Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi has addressed the rumours and speculation surrounding their marriage. After a promo for Bigg Boss 20 went viral, in which an alleged contestant believed to be Isha can be seen talking about broken trust, several speculations surfaced about her equation with Badshah. The model and actress took to her Instagram Story to address the rumours, writing, "There are many rumours circulating about my marriage."

She further called out media reports for speculating about her personal life. Isha wrote, "It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters." The actress also urged sections of the media not to spread unverified claims about her marriage or separation, stating, "I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation."

Isha then urged the public not to believe anything they read or hear unless it comes directly from her or her social media handle. She concluded her note with a "Thank You."

Her statement came after the Bigg Boss 20 promo went viral on social media, sparking speculation about her and Badshah's separation. In the promo, a woman, believed to be Isha, describes her acting period as the "best phase" of her life before breaking down while discussing her love life. She says, "Uske baad mujhe pyaar hua aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya... (she breaks down into tears) I'm sorry."

Badshah Announces Separation From Isha Rikhi | Photo Via Instagram

Isha and Badshah had earlier addressed their separation in a joint statement that read, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time (sic)."

Badshah and Isha Rikhi reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2026, although the exact date of their wedding has not been publicly confirmed. The couple had kept their relationship largely private, and their marriage came into the spotlight after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures and videos from the ceremony on social media. Isha later confirmed their marriage during an Instagram interaction. However, their relationship lasted only around five months, with the couple announcing their separation on August 31, 2026, through a joint statement.