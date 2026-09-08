Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom Gets Emotional Over Manipur Crisis, Says She's 'Embarrassed' As She Couldn't Do Anything For Her State - VIDEO

Mary Kom in Bigg Boss 20 | Photo via X

Boxing legend Mary Kom opened up about her emotional connection with Manipur and her sense of helplessness during a conversation with actress Kanika Mann on Bigg Boss 20. The six-time world champion spoke about the ongoing crisis in her home state and expressed her wish to see people from different communities live together peacefully. Mary said she was proud of bringing recognition to India through boxing. However, she admitted that she struggles with the feeling that she has not been able to do enough for Manipur during the prolonged conflict.

'I feel very embarrassed'

Manipur has been witnessing an ethnic conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities for more than two years. The violence has resulted in deaths, displacement and disruption across the state.

Mary Kom opens up about the situation in Manipur, saying she feels helpless as she is not a powerful person and feels she has failed to do enough for her state. She said it feels embarrassing and shameful for her. #BiggBoss20 #BBTak pic.twitter.com/XbgQfKkvmf — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 7, 2026

While speaking to Kanika, Mary stressed the importance of unity among the state's different tribes and communities. “I couldn't do anything for the protection and safety of my Manipur. There are multiple tribes in Manipur, there should be unity among all. All should live peacefully with love.”

She also opened up about feeling powerless despite her achievements and public stature. “What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person. I have achieved a lot for our country but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed.”

Mary further described the pain she feels when thinking about the situation in Manipur. “Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai, and I’m not powerful enough to do anything about it.”

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan. It is already witnessing its share of arguments and confrontations.

Besides Mary and Kanika, the season features Aasif Khan, ScoutOp (Tanmay Singh), Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), among others.

The controversial reality show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm.