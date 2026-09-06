'Inka Knock Out Na Bohot Bhari Hai': Priyanka Chopra Warns Bigg Boss 20 Contestants As Mary Kom Enters House- VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra Warns Bigg Boss 20 Contestants As Mary Kom Enters House- VIDEO |

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra sent a special video message for boxing legend Mary Kom as she entered the Bigg Boss 20 house. While wishing Mary luck for her journey, Priyanka also warned the other contestants to be prepared for her. The actress, who played Mary in the biopic Mary Kom, said the boxing champion would bring discipline to the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about Mary, Priyanka warned the other contestants, “Inka knock out na bhot bhari pata hai.” She then told Mary, “Mary bas aap jaisi hain waisi rahiye, khule dil se kheliye. I am so looking forward to your journey.” Priyanka also sent her lots of love and said she was looking forward to watching her journey on Bigg Boss 20.

.@priyankachopra who played Mary Kom in her biopic had a sweet message for the boxer and warning for #BiggBoss20 contestants pic.twitter.com/4CcOBmA8aT — Shweta Keshri (@shwetakeshri) September 6, 2026

Priyanka Chopra and Mary Kom share a special connection through the 2014 biopic Mary Kom, in which Priyanka portrayed the legendary boxer. To prepare for the role, Priyanka met Mary and spent time with her family in Manipur, while also undergoing rigorous boxing training and studying her mannerisms. Mary, in turn, helped Priyanka understand her life and personality, making their bond extend beyond the film.

While introducing herself and explaining what she hopes to bring into the house, Mary told The Indian Express, “At home, being a mother has become a major part of my personality. Even as a sportsperson, inside the ring, the spirit of winning is another aspect of my personality. Inside the house, the audience will get to see various shades of my personality.”

Mary Kom is an Indian boxing legend and six-time World Champion who made history as the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal. Hailing from Manipur, she has represented India at the highest level and won numerous international medals, including bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. She will now be seen showing her raw side on the reality TV.

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 air on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.