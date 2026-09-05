Priyanka Chopra Makes A Chic Statement In Dior’s Sheer Black-And-White Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | September 05, 2026
Priyanka Chopra looked effortlessly glamorous in this Dior ensemble, proving once again that she can make even a dramatic fashion statement look incredibly polished and sophisticated.
The two-toned black-and-white colour palette gave the outfit a timeless appeal, while the sharp contrast between the shades made the entire look instantly eye-catching.
A high halter neckline brought a sophisticated edge to the outfit, drawing attention to Priyanka's shoulders and creating a graceful, elongated look.
The standout detail was undoubtedly the black-and-white floral appliqués around the waist. These sculptural embellishments added dimension, texture and a playful couture-like quality to the otherwise minimal silhouette.
From the waist down, the dress transitioned into sheer panels, adding an element of subtle drama and creating a beautiful contrast with the more structured upper half of the outfit.
Priyanka kept her accessories delicate and understated, opting for elegant earrings that complemented the statement dress without competing with its intricate floral details.
Her sleek bun was the perfect beauty choice for the outfit. Keeping her hair pulled back allowed the halter neckline and sculptural waist detailing to remain the focus.