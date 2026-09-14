'Wo Aata To Start Se Aata': Bigg Boss 20’s Uditi Singh Rules Out Ex Karan Wahi’s Wildcard Entry? Know Why

Bigg Boss 20’s Uditi Singh Rules Out Ex Karan Wahi’s Wildcard Entry? Know Why |

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 features Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi and Uditi Singh discussing what would happen if their exes entered the show as wildcard contestants. While Uditi hinted that her alleged ex Karan Wahi would have entered the show from the beginning if he were meant to participate, Aman appeared to rule out rumours of his ex Shagun Sharma entering the reality show.

When Qazi Touqeer asked the contestants how they would react if their exes entered Bigg Boss 20 as wildcard contestants, Aman immediately replied, “Nahi, wo nahi aa sakti.” He explained that his ex is currently doing another Colors TV show, making her entry into Bigg Boss 20 unlikely.

Uditi, meanwhile, said she did not expect her alleged ex to enter the show as a wildcard contestant. Without taking his name, she said, “Wo wildcard ban ke nahi aayega mere hisaab se. Wo aata to wo start se aata.” She further joked about having to deal with him inside the house, saying, “Jaise main itne logon ko tolerate kar sakti hoon to phir usko to kar hi sakti hoon.”

Uditi also clarified that she has moved on and currently likes someone else. She revealed that her relationship with her alleged ex ended around three to four years ago.

Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi were reportedly in a relationship for around two-and-a-half years. Uditi recently revealed that their relationship began after they connected on Instagram and eventually became serious enough for them to discuss marriage. She has not publicly specified when they broke up, but said she has moved on and that it has been a long time since their separation. Meanwhile, Aman Gandhi and Shagun Sharma confirmed their relationship in 2025, with Shagun revealing that they had been seeing each other even before they joined Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Aman later revealed in 2026 that they had parted ways earlier that year, although they continued to share a cordial bond.