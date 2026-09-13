Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom's Team Apologises After Boxer Faces Backlash For Her Remark On Other Female Athletes, 'Words Were Misunderstood...'

Mary Kom Team Apologises | Instagram

Bigg Boss season 20 started a few days ago, and the show has been making headlines for multiple reasons. In one of the recent episodes of the show, a statement by Mary Kom grabbed everyone's attention, and she faced backlash on social media. During a conversation with Qazi Touqeer, when the singer was talking about other female sports personalities, Mary interrupted and said, "Mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya (No one has achieved like me)." This statement didn't go down well with netizens, and they slammed the boxer. Now, her team has shared an apology for the same.

The apology read, "We apologise if Mary's words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete. Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport."

The statement further read, "Every journey is unique, every achievement matters, and every medal makes India proud (sic)."

Mary Kom In Bigg Boss 20

Well, everyone was quite surprised to see Mary in Bigg Boss 20, as no one expected that a sports personality of her stature would participate in a reality show. However, it looks like the boxer clearly wanted to show her true self to the audience.

Mary Kom Controversy

Earlier this year, Mary's personal life became a topic of discussion after, in an interview, she alleged that her ex-husband didn't earn a single rupee and that he was dependent on her. She and her husband got divorced in 2023, after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The boxer also made it to the headlines because of her rumoured relationship with entrepreneur and former cricketer Hitesh Choudhary. However, the two have never spoken about it.

Meanwhile, let's wait and watch how Mary's Bigg Boss 20 stint will turn out to be.