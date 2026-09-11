'Maine Move On Kar Liya Hai': Bigg Boss 20's Uditi Singh Reveals How She’ll React If Ex Karan Wahi Enters As Wildcard?

Bigg Boss 20's Uditi Singh Reveals How She’ll React If Ex Karan Wahi Enters As Wildcard? |

In Bigg Boss 20's live feed, fans noticed contestant Uditi Singh seemingly discussing her past relationship with Karan Wahi. During a conversation with Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi, Uditi said that she has "moved on" and would have no issue if Karan were to enter the show as a wildcard contestant.

Mahhi told Uditi, "Pehle to mujhe laga dono log saath mein aa rahe ho." Curious about whom they were discussing, Qazi asked Mahhi about it. Aman, however, suggested that they avoid taking names. Uditi said she had no problem mentioning the name but eventually chose not to. She added, "Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota."

Uditi talks about the rumours of Karan Wahi entering the house. She says she was prepared for it, but she has no problem if he enters because she moved on a long time ago. She also shares stories about her and Karan Wahi, including how they met in London. Later, she got a little… — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) September 11, 2026

Speaking about her past relationship, Uditi said, "Maine move on kab ka kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on." She recalled that she "used to cry" during the initial days after their breakup and admitted that she was once "scared" of running into him in public because their relationship was known to everyone.

"Kahin dikh bhi jaye to I was scared ki kahi dikh na jaye, wo hota hai na, sabko pata bhi tha. Ab aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, dikh bhi jaye to I will be okay," Uditi said.

Uditi was then asked how she first met Karan. She revealed that she had been the one to DM him first, in connection with his restaurant. Karan reportedly owns SLAY Bar and Kitchen in Dubai. Recalling their first meeting at the restaurant, Uditi said they subsequently started speaking regularly for around two months.

Uditi further claimed that their relationship had become serious and that they had even discussed marriage. She said this was also why she began looking for a job in the same city. Recalling the breakup, Uditi admitted, "That's why the breakup was very hard."

Uditi Singh and Karan Wahi were reportedly in a relationship several years ago, although neither has publicly confirmed the exact timeline of their romance or breakup. Recent reports and social-media posts have claimed that the two dated for around two years, with some placing their relationship between 2019 and 2021.