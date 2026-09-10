Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi Opens Up About Resemblance To Ex-Husband Badshah’s Sister; Asks Co-Contestants If Men Feel Guilty After Cheating

Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi Opens Up About Resemblance To Badshah’s Sister, Questions If Men Feel Guilty After Cheating | Jio Hotstar/Instagram

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij and Isha Rikhi discussed how people often start resembling their partners after being together for a long time. During the conversation, Isha revealed that many people had told her she looked similar to her ex-husband Badshah’s real sister, Aparajita Singh. She also opened up about whether people who cheat on their partners feel guilty about their actions.

Mahhi told Isha, “Pata hai kuch time baad aap apne partner ki tarah dikhne lag jate ho.” Isha then asked, “Main uski tarah dikhti hoon?” To this, Mahhi replied, “Abhi tu uski tarah dikh rahi hai. Maine tereko dekhti hoon mereko wahi dikhta hai,” referring to Isha’s ex-husband Badshah.

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Reacting to Mahhi’s comment, Isha confessed, “Actually mujhe shuruwaat mein bahut logon ne bola tha. In fact, mujhe bolte bhi the ki uski real sister jo hai main thodi si similarity rakhti hoon, dekhne mein.” When Mahhi further said that Isha looked like Badshah while calling her a “sahi ladki”, Isha replied, “Sahi logon ke saath sahi nahi hota.”

Later, while speaking to Aman Gandhi and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Isha brought up the topic of infidelity. She asked, “Jo ladke cheat karte hain, ek general baat kar rahi hoon, I am not specifically talking about someone, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti na.” She further questioned whether “playboy” men feel guilty after cheating on their partners.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026, keeping their wedding away from the public eye. Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, later shared pictures from the ceremony, making their marriage public. Isha officially confirmed that she was married during an Instagram AMA in June. However, their marriage barely lasted five months. On August 31, 2026, Badshah and Isha jointly announced that they had “mutually decided to part ways”, putting an end to their marriage.