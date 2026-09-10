Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Called To Medical Room After ‘Acting’ Stint; Netizens React, ‘Salman Khan Will Call Him Out On Weekend Ka Vaar’

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Called To Medical Room After ‘Acting’ Stunt; Netizens React, ‘Salman Khan Will Call Him Out On Weekend Ka Vaar’ | X

Qazi Touqeer has become a talking point inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In the latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Qazi was seen shouting and urging Bigg Boss to give him medicine, leaving his fellow contestants concerned. Later that night, Bigg Boss asked Qazi to report to the medical room. However, it was there that Qazi revealed that his earlier behaviour was part of his act.

After entering the medical room, the doctor asked Qazi, “What happened?” To this, he replied, “Are nothing, I am playing the game... acting, nothing else.” He further clarified that he had even told the cameras that he was acting.

Doctor - what happened?

Qazi - Nothing is wrong with me I'm just doing drama 😭😭🤣



Bhai kaha ke pakad ke laye isko 😭❤️#BiggBoss20 #QaziTouqeer pic.twitter.com/sjPyUbM289 — 𝓐𝓵𝔂 (@bobchuda) September 10, 2026

Despite admitting the act to the doctor, Qazi continued to stay in character after returning to the house. He said he would continue entertaining the audience by playing different characters every night. However, his fellow contestants remained concerned about his well-being, with some even wondering if he could be experiencing “withdrawal symptoms”.

The episode sparked reactions on social media, with one user writing, “Bhai kaha ke pakad ke laye isko.” Another tweeted, “Not Qazi confessing to the doctor that he’s just acting for the plot. The doc didn't know how to react.”

not Qazi confessing to the doctor that he’s just acting for the plot 😭💀



the doc didn't know how to react 😂#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/sWEliD6CJu — َ (@TheOnlyPeak) September 10, 2026

Some viewers also questioned whether Bigg Boss was aware of Qazi’s plan. One user wrote, “I don't know whether Bigg Boss was actually supporting #QaziTouqeer in his plan to scare contestants or BB team got confused when he asked for a tablet. They actually called him into the medical room even though he told on camera he is acting.”

I don't know whether Bigg Boss was actually supporting #QaziTouqeer in his plan to scare contestants or BB team got confused when he asked for a tablet. They actually called him into the medical room even though he told on camera he is acting.#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/DXtazhh8p5 — ♡ Alisha ♡ (@Witty_Alisha) September 10, 2026

Watching Bb after a very long time just for #QaziTouqeer but bro is doing a little extra now, he needs to rein in a little #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 — Banker (@Anki_Bhardwaj16) September 10, 2026

Meanwhile, several viewers speculated that Salman Khan could address Qazi’s behaviour during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. One user wrote, “Salman will call out qazi in Weekend Ka Vaar ki aap character play karne nhi aaye ho apki real personality dekhna chahti hai audience. Don't confuse housemates and audience.”

Salman will call out qazi in weekend ka war ki aap character play karne nhi aaye ho apki real personality dekhna chahti hai audience. Don't confuse housemates and audience.#BiggBoss20 #QaziTouqueer #BB20 — i_am_avira 𐙚 (@avira_ira3) September 10, 2026

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.