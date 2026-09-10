Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s Team Takes Dig At Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu Over ‘Self-Victimisation’, Calls Out ‘Betrayed By A Friend’ Narrative

ScoutOp’s Team Takes Dig At Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu Over ‘Self-Victimisation’, Calls Out ‘Betrayed By A Friend’ Narrative | Instagram/X

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOp, has landed in a fresh controversy after his team appeared to call out Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu over his reaction to the latest captaincy task. The team accused Gullu of “self-victimising” himself and also took a dig at his social media posts about being “betrayed by a friend.”

Calling out Gullu and his team, ScoutOp’s team wrote on X, “Tasks really bring out the true colours of people and their agencies.”

The team further alleged that Gullu had mocked ScoutOp for being a “streamer and a gamer” but was now “trying to seek sympathy” following the task. They also clarified that ScoutOp did not physically hurt anyone while performing the task.

“When Scout showed the passion he carries for any game, without losing his sensibility, he made sure he didn’t hurt the person physically while also doing his task with full honesty,” the team stated.

Tasks really bring out the true colours of people and their agencies. The same person who was mocking Scout for being a streamer and a gamer is now trying to seek sympathy. When Scout showed the passion he carries for any game, without losing his sensibility, he made sure he… — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) September 10, 2026

Taking another apparent dig at Gullu, the team questioned why he would not accept that he was not physically hurt during the task. “But ofc, if we all just accept it, then how will he make a sad Instagram edit about being betrayed by a friend? Self-victimisation at its finest,” the statement read.

ScoutOp’s team also accused Gullu of instigating other contestants to break another housemate’s popcorn bucket, but alleged that he “cried” when ScoutOp did the same to him during the task.

The statement concluded with another apparent jibe at Gullu, reading, “Start using your brains. No gang leader will help with strategies and infusing passion here.”

Although the team did not directly name Gullu in the post, fans were quick to connect the dots, pointing to the references made in the statement and concluding that it was aimed at the Bigg Boss 20 contestant.

Lol, this is so true Tasks really bring out the true colours of people, and today’s task is the perfect example. The same people who were sitting with Gullu, having fun with him, are now trying to play against him. Hypocrisy at its finest. 😂



And I think they forgot that he’s a… — Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) (@kushalTanwar01) September 9, 2026

ScoutOp's team's post came after Gullu's team posted, "Lol, this is so true Tasks really bring out the true colours of people, and today’s task is the perfect example. The same people who were sitting with Gullu, having fun with him, are now trying to play against him. Hypocrisy at its finest." People believe that there is war of words going on between Gullu and ScoutOp on social media.