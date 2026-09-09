Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Talks About Pressure Of Being Manoj Tiwari's Daughter, Reveals Getting 'Death And Rape Threats'

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Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri star, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari, has entered Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20. The show premiered on September 6, and since her entry, Rhiti has been open about the pressure that comes with being Manoj’s daughter. She has spoken about how people often identify her only as his daughter, while she wants to use the show as an opportunity to create an identity of her own.

Rhiti Tiwari On Pressure Of Being Manoj Tiwari's Daughter

In the latest episode aired on Wednesday, September 9, Rhiti opened up about receiving death and rape threats because of her association with her father. While speaking to Mary Kom, Uditi Singh and Arishfa Khan, she said, “Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Mein jo bhi bolungi, 'Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai.'"

She added, "Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai, cause I am his daughter. Mera opinion log count karte hai ki unka hi opinion hoga, aur unke dum par sab mujhe chadate hai."

Reacting to Rhiti’s revelation, Mary Kom expressed her understanding of the situation and listened as Rhiti explained the challenges of living under the constant scrutiny associated with being a celebrity’s daughter.

Rhiti Tiwari Says Parents' Separation Affected Her Approach To Relationships

Meanwhile, Rhiti also opened up about her personal life on the show. In a conversation with Kanika Mann, Rhiti Tiwari shared how her parents’ separation affected her approach to relationships. She revealed that she had seen her mother struggle as a single parent, which may have stayed with her. Rhiti added that she has met controlling men and does not want to reach a point where someone has that much power over her life.

"I want to work, earn for myself, and build my own identity. But I have loved someone. My best friend and I have known each other for 20 years, and I was in love with him. Unfortunately, it ended in heartbreak recently," she added.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

This season features Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aman Gandhi and Uditi Singh.