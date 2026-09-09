Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer-Aasif Khan To Get Into Physical Fight During Captaincy Task? Watch Video

Qazi Touqeer-Aasif Khan's Physical Fight In Bigg Boss? | X (Twitter)

Bigg Boss season 20 started on Sunday, and the line-up of contestants received mixed reactions on social media. However, in just a couple of days, we have watched a few fights and arguments, and the show is surely getting interesting. Gullu, Aasif Khan, and Yung DSA are contenders to be the first captain of the house, and it looks like on Wednesday, we will get to watch a huge fight between Qazi Touqeer and Aasif.

Jio Hotstar Reality has unveiled a promo of the upcoming episode, and it shows that a task is going on during which Qazi gets into a fight with Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, and Aasif. The promo hints that maybe Qazi and Aasif get into a physical fight, and other contestants try to control them. Watch the promo below...

Asif Qazi promo

The Bigg Boss Movie task hua intense, courtesy #Qazi🔥



Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/B0LJ3txAKn — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 9, 2026

For the uninitiated, a physical fight is not allowed in the Bigg Boss house, and in earlier seasons, contestants have been evicted if they got into a physical fight.

Netizens React To Bigg Boss 20 Promo

Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "Qazi bhai lage raho ye kutte bhokte rahenge... Hum saab hai aapke saath (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Qazi is surprising everyone in every single episode 😭 love this man (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This season will be bigger and better than last season because everyone is raw, unfiltered and noone is image conscious this time... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, it will surely be interesting to see whether the physical fight will happen between Qazi and Aasif, or the other contestants will calm them down. Let's wait and watch!

Who Will Be The First Captain Of Bigg Boss 20?

Meanwhile, the audience is excited to know who will be the first contestant of Bigg Boss season 20, Gullu, Aasif, or Yung.