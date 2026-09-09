Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss 20 For FIRST Time Ever For Qazi Touqeer: 'Apna Rockstar Hai Udhar'

Arijit Singh Supports Qazi Touqeer | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 20 has officially kickstarted, and while netizens have been sharing mixed reactions to the current lineup of contestants, singer Qazi Touqeer has been grabbing attention with his fun antics and personality. From his now-viral catchphrase, “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!”, to his entertaining moments inside the house, Qazi has been making waves on social media, with several clips from the show taking over the internet.

Arijit Singh Supports Qazi Touqeer

Amid the growing buzz around Qazi, singer Arijit Singh has extended his support to the Bigg Boss 20 contestant. Interestingly, the two share a connection that goes back to the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, where they appeared together. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on September 9, Arijit reacted to Qazi’s Bigg Boss stint and revealed that the singer’s presence has given him a reason to tune into the reality show for the first time.

"I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar," Arijit wrote.

Check it out:

Photo Via X

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

Qazi Touqeer is among the contestants competing for the Bigg Boss 20 trophy. The season’s lineup includes Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aman Gandhi and Uditi Singh.

Bigg Boss 20 Theme

Salman Khan has returned as the host of the reality show. This season comes with the theme 'Tathastu.' Under this concept, contestants will get not one but two chances to survive in the Bigg Boss house.