'These Are Old Commitments': Arijit Singh Not Returning To Playback Singing, Team Clarifies Amid Awarapan 2 Song Release

Arijit Singh Not Returning To Playback Singing | YouTube / Instagram

In January this year, singer Arijit Singh left everyone shocked after he announced that he is taking retirement from playback singing. However, after January, we have heard his voice in multiple songs. On Tuesday, the track Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2 was released, and his fans started wondering whether he has made a comeback to playback singing.

However, his team has confirmed to The Print that the singer is not making a comeback, and these songs that are being released are the ones he was committed to before announcing his retirement. His manager said, “He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. Arijit isn’t doing a comeback in playback singing. These are old commitments.”

Response To Awarapan 2 Song

Meanwhile, the song Yeh Awarapan has received an average response from netizens. The expectations from the music of Awarapan 2 were quite high, as the songs from Part 1 were amazing, and they are still remembered and loved by the audience.

Arijit Singh Retirement Announcement

While announcing his retirement, the singer had shared a note which read, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Awarapan 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 is all set to release on August 14, 2026. Till now, we have heard two songs from Awarapan 2, and both of them have received mixed reactions from netizens. Now, everyone is waiting for the trailer of the movie.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer will clash at the box office with the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947.