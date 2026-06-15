Pritam Hints At 'New Journeys' On 54th Birthday, Netizens Wonder If He Announced Retirement From Mainstream Music After Arijit Singh

Music composer and singer Pritam Chakraborty shared a note about embracing “new journeys” and living life differently on his birthday. His post led many social media users to wonder whether he was planning to retire or step away from mainstream music.

Alongside a series of candid black-and-white photographs, Pritam thanked fans for their birthday wishes and opened up on a new phase of life.

He wrote, "Thank you for all the wishes. Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed."

He further added, "Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always."

While the post did not explicitly mention retirement, it fuelled speculation online. Several fans interpreted the message as a sign that the composer might be moving away from mainstream Bollywood music.

Fans react

One user commented, "First Arijit then youu..both retired from mainstream. Its really sad to see our legends saying goodbye to mainstream. Thank you Pritam Dada.Happy Birthday (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "First Arijit, then you...taking a break from mainstream Bollywood Music. It will be loss for them, but for a true music lover it will be boon in disguise. Waiting for some magical & musical experience....perhaps with Arijit again."

Others expressed hope that Pritam would continue creating music despite exploring new interests. One comment read, "Hope you give us more bangers Pritam Sir , you are like a ingredient that goes with different eras of music and people's taste happy birthday magician."

Another concerned fan wrote, "I think you are also taking break from music industry. I will miss new songs of Pritam, specially Arijit+ Pritam combination," while another asked, "Pritam da retirement le rahe ho kya??? Tussi maat jao."

When Pritam spoke about retirement

Interestingly, Pritam recently spoke about Arijit Singh’s decision to step back from playback singing and explained that it should not be mistaken for retirement. According to him, artistes often take breaks to focus on new creative pursuits rather than permanently leave their profession.

In an interview with Screen, Pritam said, "Artists don’t retire. They take a break and redirect to something that is interesting them more. Let him move at his own pace. There’s so much he wants to explore. To start with, he is directing a film with a beautiful and meaningful script. Also, it’s his life, his voice, so it should be his decision when to sing and when not to sing what to sing and what not to sing. He was singing so many songs, maybe he doesn’t want to sing for now. Sometimes, directors also pressurise all of us. I also feel bad to say no to them. He wants to make his film now. Give him time, he’ll be all okay."

The composer had also urged fans not to overanalyse the term “retirement” and instead allow artists the space to follow their creative instincts.

Reflecting on his own conversations with Arijit, Pritam revealed that he had often joked about retirement. Recalling one such discussion, he shared, “I've told Arijit a few times about retirement. Everyone has been to his hometown, Jiaganj, except me. He'd laugh and tell me, 'You wouldn’t come.' I told him, 'No, I am retiring. Once I make the announcement, I'd come to you, and we'd go to Tarapith together.' He was hearing this from me for the past one year. One night, he told me, 'The day you retire, I’ll also retire.' The next day, he announced his retirement from playback singing. After doing that, he called me and said, 'Aapse nahi hoga' (laughs).”

Earlier this year, Arijit announced that he would no longer take up new playback singing assignments. However, the singer later clarified that he still had several existing commitments to fulfil, meaning audiences would continue to hear new songs from him for the next few years.