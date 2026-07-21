Yeh Awarapan Song From Awarapan 2 Out: 'Not Extraordinary', 'Woh Feel Nahi Aaya Yaar'; New Track From Emraan Hashmi Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens

Yeh Awarapan Song Awarapan 2 | YouTube

After the teaser and the song Ve Junoon, the makers of Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 have now released the second track from the movie, titled Yeh Awarapan. The song is composed by Amaal Mallik, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Rashmi Virag.

Yeh Awarapan is a strictly average song, and even the visuals aren't that great. The track will get compared to the title song of Part 1, and while that song is still remembered and loved by the audience, this one has clearly failed to live up to the expectations. Watch the track below...

Netizens React To Yeh Awarapan

Reacting to the song, a netizen tweeted, "I mean the song is good but why overhype it at the first place. It is not something extraordinary (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Nope...not up to the mark...songs are not justifying Shivam's personality and pain he holds. Please do something (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Highly disappointed… pehle song ki tarah ye song bhi bakwaas nikla.. Poor composition, Poor one dimensional singing by Arijit… No soul, No feeling… Aawarapan is a cult coz of its songs. Aawarapan 2 ka Sara excitement khatam ho gaya.. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Awarapan 2 Release Date

Awarapan 2 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The movie won't be getting a solo release as Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 is also scheduled to hit the big screens on the same date.

Two teasers of Batwara 1947 have been released, and it has received a very good response. Meanwhile, the promotional assets of Awarapan 2 have been getting mixed responses.

Both films are of different genres, so it will be interesting to see which movie will get a better response at the box office.