Awarapan To Re-Release Before Sequel Hits Big Screens; Emraan Hashmi Starrer Set To Clash With Spider-Man Brand New Day: Report

Awarapan Vs Spider-Man Brand New Day? |

Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie, which also stars Disha Patani, is a sequel to the 2007 release Awarapan. Now, according to a report, the first instalment of Awarapan is all set to re-release before Awarapan 2 hits the big screens.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Awarapan will re-release on July 31, 2026, two weeks before the release of Awarapan 2. The source said, “Awarapan will re-release on July 31. The first part continues to hold strong recall value due to the casting, subject, emotional and massy moments, and, most importantly, the timeless music score. Hence, it was decided to bring it to cinemas before the release of Awarapan 2.”

Awarapan Vs Spider-Man?

If the report of Awarapan re-releasing on July 31 turns out to be true, then it will clash at the box office with Tom Holland- and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While, of course, the Hollywood film might be the first choice of the audience that week, it will surely be interesting to watch what response Awarapan will get at the box office.

Trend Of Re-releases

In the past few years, many movies like Tumbbad, Sanam Teri Kasam, Laila Majnu, and others have been re-released, and they performed well at the box office.

In August 2023, Gadar 2 hit the big screens, and two months before its release, Gadar was re-released, and it received a good response at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947

Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 won't be getting a solo release. The film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947. The teasers of both movies have been released, and they have grabbed everyone's attention.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will be able to leave a mark at the box office during the Independence Day weekend.