The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers A Visually Stunning Cinematic Spectacle

The Odyssey Review |

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya

Where To Watch: In Theatre

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Odyssey Review: A Christopher Nolan directorial, a period film, with a cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya; there are many reasons to go to the theatres on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited and hyped films of the year, so does it deliver what we expected from it? Well, read on to know that...

The movie tells the story of Greek King Odysseus (Matt Damon), who, after the Trojan War, starts his journey to return home to Ithaca. But what should have been a short journey takes him 10 years to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and Telemachus (Tom Holland). The difficult adventures that he has to face on this journey form the story of The Odyssey.

The film is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, the Odyssey, and Nolan has written and directed it. The Odyssey starts on a very dull note. The first 40-45 minutes of the movie fail to keep us engaged, and we actually thought that maybe this might turn out to be Nolan's weakest work. However, after those not-so-great 40-45 minutes, the movie picks up exceptionally, keeping us hooked to the screen till the last scene.

It is a grand film, made with an IMAX camera, and visually, it is undoubtedly one of the best movies that we have seen in recent times. Nolan's vision, Hoyte van Hoytema's fantastic cinematography, and DNEG's excellent VFX work make The Odyssey a splendid cinematic experience.

But, we cannot ignore a few cinematic liberties that Nolan has taken while narrating this historical film. For example, modern-day English is used in many of the movie's dialogues.

The Odyssey Review - Actors' Performances

The Odyssey has one of Hollywood's best casts. Matt Damon, as Odysseus, carries the film on his shoulders wonderfully, making us feel every emotion of the character. He is simply fantastic in the movie. After Damon, it is Tom Holland who grabs our attention the most. He impresses us a lot as a young boy who wants to find the truth about his father.

Anne Hathaway as Penelope leaves a very strong mark with her performance, and she looks gorgeous in the movie. Robert Pattinson as Antinous is good in his part, but Zendaya, in her cameo, has nothing great to offer.

Among the supporting actors, it is Himesh Patel and Samantha Morton who shine in their respective roles.

The Odyssey Review - Music

One of the best elements of The Odyssey is the background score by Ludwig Göransson. The music elevates the scenes and takes them a notch higher.

The Odyssey Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen.