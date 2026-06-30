 'Borders Are Dangerous But...': Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid Reacts To Amaal Mallik's Tweet On Awarapan 2 Song
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'Borders Are Dangerous But...': Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid Reacts To Amaal Mallik's Tweet On Awarapan 2 Song

Amaal Mallik has composed the title track of Awarapan 2, and he took to X to give a shout-out to Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid, who had sung the songs of the first instalment of the film. Zahid also reacted to Amaal's tweet.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
'Borders Are Dangerous But...': Pakistani Singer Mustafa Zahid Reacts To Amaal Mallik's Tweet On Awarapan 2 Song
Mustafa Zahid Reacts To Amaal Mallik's Tweet | Instagram

On Monday, the teaser of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 was released. Amaal Mallik has composed the title track of the film, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share multiple tweets in which he spoke about the song. The composer-singer also thanked music composer Pritam and Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid, who were a part of Awarapan's (2007) music album.

For Mustafa, Amaal tweeted, "Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original #MustafaZahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack - My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border @Mustafology 😅♥️ We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original my bro 🤯👏🏻 Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me (sic)."

Reacting to Amaal's tweet, the Pakistani singer wrote, "Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love. Take Awarapan's legacy to another level, the stage is all yours Mere Bhai (sic)."

In Awarapan, Mustafa had sung two popular tracks, Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. Even after 19 years, audiences continue to love the songs.

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Awarapan 2 Teaser

Meanwhile, the teaser of Awarapan 2 has received a mixed response from netizens. While some have loved it, others were disappointed as they expected more from it. Well, this was just a teaser, and we hope that the songs and trailer turn out to be better.

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Awarapan 2 Release Date

Awarapan 2, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Disha Patani, is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The film will not be getting a solo release as Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 is also slated to release on the same date. Interestingly, both movies feature Azmi in pivotal roles.

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