Awarapan 2 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit After 19 Years, Promises An Intense & Emotional Comeback

The wait is finally over for fans of Awarapan. On the film's 19th anniversary, producer Vishesh Bhatt unveiled the first teaser of Awarapan 2, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as the beloved Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film became a cult favourite.

The teaser revisits the emotional world of Shivam Pandit, introducing audiences to a man weighed down by grief, loss and an endless search for purpose. Narrated in Emraan Hashmi's voice, the glimpse offers an intimate look into the character's emotional journey while setting the stage for a new chapter in the story.

The teaser ends with the powerful dialogue, "Is Baar Yeh Awarapaan Khatam Hoga, Yaa Main," leaving fans intrigued about Shivam's fate and raising anticipation for the sequel.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt has built excitement for the film over the past few weeks by unveiling the logo and teasing the return of the franchise's iconic musical legacy. With the teaser now released, the makers promise to preserve the emotional essence of the original while taking the story forward on a grander scale.

Adding to the nostalgia is Toh Phir Aao 2.0, a reimagined version of one of the original film's most loved songs. Composed once again by Mithoon with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, the track aims to recreate the emotion that made the original soundtrack unforgettable.

Along with Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film also stars Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

Blending the raw emotions, memorable music and gripping storytelling that made Awarapan a cult classic, the sequel promises a bigger cinematic experience while staying true to its roots.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi, Awarapan 2 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.