Awarapan 2 Teaser: 'Was Expecting Something More Intense...', 'Mayhem Loading At Box Office'; Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Awarapan 2 Teaser | YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of Awarapan 2 was released on Monday. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Shabana Azmi, and Disha Patani, and it is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Well, the teaser is strictly average, and it has a nostalgia factor in it. However, it has received a mixed response from netizens.

As soon as the teaser was released, it became a topic of discussion on Reddit. A Reddit user commented, "Was expecting something more intense in the teaser. But somewhat underwhelming to a decent teaser. New rendition of 'Toh Phir Aao' looks idk... (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "I hope this doesn't sound like age shaming but 50 years old men playing dil toota aashiq just doesn't land... Instead of intense it feels like a man who refuses to grow up... These intense passionate love stories need to be played by 20s/early 30s year old guys (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Mayhem loading at box office. Such movies have crazy audience plus it's part 1 already has cult status and fanbase (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Awarapan 2 Story

While in part 1, Emraan's character Shivam dies, it looks like in part 2, the makers will be showing that he is still alive and take the story forward. So, it will be interesting to see what the exact storyline will be.

Awarapan 2 Release Date

Awarapan 2 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The film will be clashing at the box office with Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947. Interestingly, both movies star Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The teaser of Batwara 1947 was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. So, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race.

Meanwhile, Awarapan, which was released in 2007, failed to make a mark at the box office but later attained cult status.