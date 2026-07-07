'Sounds Like Saiyaara', 'Decent But...': Awarapan 2 Song Ve Junoon Gets Mixed Response From Netizens - Watch

Awarapan 2 Song Ve Junoon Out | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The teaser of the movie was released a few days ago, and on Tuesday, the makers unveiled its first song, titled Ve Junoon, which is composed by Mithoon and sung by Subodhh Sharma.

The song features Emraan along with Disha Patani, and it shows how the latter's character reminds Shivam of Aaliyah (Shriya Saran). Well, Awarapan songs were simply fantastic, so there will be a comparison between the songs of both movies.

Netizens React To Awarapan 2 Song

As soon as Ve Junoon was released, it became a topic of discussion on Reddit, and it has received a mixed response from netizens. A Reddit user wrote, "I swear a couple of times I thought they will start singing, 'Saiyaara tu toh' (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "The song is really mid bro. Compared to Emraan Hashmi's playlist (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "The stark difference between Shriya Saran and Disha Patani’s screen presence is just soo crazy!! The worst part is Disha could have had the same if she didn’t do all those procedures and resembled her MS Dhoni phase. Also how is she dressed up exactly how she dresses up on red carpet events?? Are there no stylists? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While this song has received an average response, let's wait for the other track from Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 Release Date

Awarapan 2 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The film won't be getting a solo release, as Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 is also slated to release on the same date.

While both movies are of different genres, it will be interesting to see which film gets a better response at the box office. Interestingly, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 both feature Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.