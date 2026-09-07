Bigg Boss 20: Asim Riaz, Rajiv Adatia Criticise Housemates, Say 'Wish There Were Better' Contestants On Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 20 Lineup Disappoints Ex-Contestants | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host of the reality show. This season comes with the theme ‘Tathastu’, which means ‘so be it’. Under this concept, contestants will reportedly get not one but two chances to survive in the house.

The season’s contestant lineup includes Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aman Gandhi and Uditi Singh.

Bigg Boss 20 Lineup Disappoints Ex-Contestants

However, following the premiere episode, some viewers appeared disappointed with the lineup, with several social media users questioning the popularity and familiarity of the contestants. The reactions were not limited to viewers, as former Bigg Boss contestants also shared their thoughts about the season on social media.

Asim Riaz, who was previously a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, took a blunt dig at the new season. He wrote, “Another flop season loading," which he deleted.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul also appeared to take a dig at one of the contestants, although she did not directly name anyone. She wrote, "Well welll well, I do not comment on Big Boss or their contestants but this season has that perfect candidate. YKYK. I know her true colours, the world will know them now, kudos."

Following her post, several users speculated in the comments that she was referring to Mahhi Vij. Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia also shared his opinion after watching the opening episode. He wrote, “Just watched Big Boss opening. I wish there was a better line up of Contestants! Only person I really know is Kanika and Mary Kom… the rest don’t really know them.. anyway good luck!”

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Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia also shared his opinion after watching the opening episode. He wrote, “Just watched Big Boss opening. I wish there was a better line up of Contestants! Only person I really know is Kanika and Mary Kom… the rest don’t really know them.. anyway good luck!”

Rajiv’s post, however, no longer appears to be visible on his social media account, suggesting that he may have deleted it after facing criticism over his remarks.