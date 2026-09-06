'Off-Vibe Aa Rahi': Mahhi Vij Gets Into Spat With Aman Gandhi & Arishfa Khan Over Her 'Bossy' Behaviour, Sparks Drama On Bigg Boss 20- Watch PROMO

Mahhi Vij Gets Into Spat With Aman Gandhi & Arishfa Khan Over Her 'Bossy' Behaviour, Sparks Drama On Bigg Boss 20- VIDEO |

Mahhi Vij appears to be heading straight into controversy as soon as she enters the Bigg Boss 20 house. The promo for the upcoming episode shows the television actress already rubbing some of her co-contestants the wrong way, with several housemates seemingly getting an “off vibe” from her. From giving orders to making comments about who should make tea, Mahhi is seen getting into heated exchanges with the contestants. Meanwhile, viewers have already started calling her the “villain” of the house.

In the promo clip, Mahhi is seen saying, “Chal aa gaya mera saaman, aa ja.” Aman Gandhi responds, “Aap mereko please bolo main pakka karunga.” Mahhi hits back, “Ye dekh ye ja raha hai bina please ke. Tereko badi please chahiye. Please bolun main tereko, bhak.”

Bigg Boss 20 PROMO | Mahhi Vij VS Arishfa Khan FIGHT |



On the very first day, there was a HUNGAMA in the house. pic.twitter.com/SI8hDPDoEt — BiggBoss24x7 (@BiggBoss24x7) September 6, 2026

Day 1 se mahhi ki yeh "bossy behaviour " is not required at all 👎#Mahhivij #Biggboss20 #BiggBoss — aish_🌷 (@Pikachu_hie) September 6, 2026

Mahhi then gets into an exchange with Isha Rikhi over making tea. She tells her, “Isha, tereko chai banani aati hai achi, kadak. Tu ladki hai na, chai to aati hogi.” Isha responds, “Aap kya ho.”

Mahhi is also seen giving instructions to Arishfa Khan, who appears visibly irritated. Arishfa says, “Wo mujhe orders de rahi hain.” Agreeing with her, Isha later says, “Kal jab se aayi hain na, tum meri chai banao, tum mere kapde lagao, shukar hai inhone ye nahi bola meri chaddi bhi dho do.”

Towards the end of the promo, Arishfa and Aman discuss Mahhi’s behaviour, with both admitting that they are getting an “off vibe” from her. With tensions seemingly brewing from the moment she enters the house, it remains to be seen whether Mahhi will emerge as one of the season’s most controversial contestants.

Stepping into the iconic Bigg Boss house this season is a diverse mix of personalities from across entertainment, sports, social media and the digital world. The Season 20 lineup features M C Mary Kom, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Harsh Machare AKA Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu, Love Gill, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann and Tanmay Singh AKA Scoutop, bringing together 16 contestants, each with their own identity, journey and approach to the game.