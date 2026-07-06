'Dua Mein Yaad Rakhna': Mahhi Vij Announces Social Media Break After Seher Hone Ko Hai Exit

Mahhi Vij Announces Social Media Break After Seher Hone Ko Hai Exit |

Seher Hone Ko Hai fame Mahhi Vij is taking a break from social media. The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement, urging her fans to keep her in their prayers. While Mahhi did not specify how long her social media break would last, she clarified that she would return if she has any work-related updates to share. Her announcement comes shortly after she celebrated with fellow actress Rishita Kothari following their exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai.

Mahhi wrote on her Instagram Story, "Taking a break from social media for sometime." She added, "No idea how much till I have to post something work related." She then concluded her note by asking her fans, "Dua mein yaad rakhna."

Mahhi did not reveal the reason behind her decision to step away from social media. Recently, she was seen spending time with Rishita Kothari. Rishita's boyfriend, Mridul Meena, shared a video of the two actresses with the caption, "The real OGs." The post came after Seher Hone Ko Hai resumed following its seven-year leap, with Bhavika Sharma replacing Rishita as Seher. It left many fans wondering whether the post was a subtle dig at Parth and the Seher Hone Ko Hai team.

Mahhi Vij made her television comeback after a long hiatus with Seher Hone Ko Hai. Before that, she was last seen on TV in Laal Ishq and had largely stayed away from daily soaps, making occasional appearances on reality shows alongside her husband, Jay Bhanushali. Best known for her performances in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, Mahhi has also participated in popular reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13 as a guest.

Post the seven-year leap, Seher Hone Ko Hai airs Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Colors TV, with no episodes on Saturdays and Sundays. Viewers can also stream the latest episodes anytime on JioHotstar.