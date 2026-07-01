'Hoping This To Work Out': Bhavika Sharma Faces Trolls As She Replaces Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai; Netizens Call It 'Bots Attack'

Bhavika Sharma Faces Trolls As She Replaces Rishita Kothari In Seher Hone Ko Hai; Netizens Call It 'Bots Attack' |

The new Seher has officially entered Colors TV's Seher Hone Ko Hai, and there is already immense buzz over whether she will be able to recreate the magic that Rishita Kothari brought to the show. At the same time, a section of viewers is wondering whether Parth Samthaan will share a cordial equation with his new co-star or if fresh controversy could emerge. The recently released promo has only intensified the discussion online.

Ever since the promo dropped, showing Parth and the new Seher coming face-to-face for the first time after the leap, social media has been flooded with mixed reactions. Several comments read, "You can't act, but you better be nice with Parth. Don't be rude like Rishita (Kothari)." Another user wrote, "Parth fans will make you famous now." A third commented, "You better not mess with Parth like Rishita or else you know the power of Parth fandom."

Welcome back Princess #BhavikaSharma in #SeherHoneKoHai . I hope Prath dosen't starts having problem even with Bhavika pic.twitter.com/g3EDQRdnfm — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) July 1, 2026

BRING IT ON 🔥🔥🔥

Bhavika though needs better styling!

Hoping this to work out really well 🔥🔥

(It just feels weird not to see R as Seher but she dug her own grave)

Parth as usual hottie 🔥#SeherHoneKoHai pic.twitter.com/fllDGcD9kE — _Caroline_Klaus_Mikaelson (@klaroliner123) July 1, 2026

Seher is giving Savi vibes 😂 and Parth and Bhavika aint working as a pair aesthetically in the promo atleast. — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) July 1, 2026

Some users also wrote, "Welcome back Princess #BhavikaSharma in #SeherHoneKoHai. I hope Parth doesn't start having problem even with Bhavika." Reacting to the promo, another commented, "Seher is giving Savi vibes and Parth and Bhavika ain't working as a pair aesthetically in the promo atleast."

Amid the online chatter, some social media users have also alleged that Rishita Kothari's team or manager could be behind a coordinated bot campaign targeting the new Seher and Parth Samthaan. One user wrote, "Kal se dekh rhi hu jbse bhavika ka teaser launch hua h sb parth ko abuse kar rahe h. Bhai usne kiya kya h? Usne nikala h kya R ko show se? Usne bots attack karaye kya? Uski gf set pe rehti h kya pure time? R ki mistakes ko sab bhool gaye! Alzheimer h kya sbko yhn!"

Kal se dekh rhi hu jbse bhavika ka teaser launch hua h sb parth ko abuse kar rahe h. Bhai usne kiya kya h? Usne nikala h kya R ko show se? Usne bots attack karaye kya? Uski gf set pe rehti h kya pure time? R ki mistakes ko sab bhool gaye!Alzheimer h kya sbko yhn! #seherhonekohai — monstrous (@monstrous_kyy) July 1, 2026

#SeherHoneKoHai jo bhi bolo iss manager ke ego ko bahut hurt hua hai that's again attack 🙂 disgusting comments, kis tarah se parth ka naam use karke abuse bhavika disgusting yaar

Bhavika fans beware yeh saare bots account hai pic.twitter.com/OSJwCfi4DC — (parthians forever )❤️❤️🌷💞 (@Sangitakur6054) July 1, 2026

However, it is important to note that there is no confirmation regarding the origin of these comments or whether they are part of any organised campaign. The claims currently remain limited to social media speculation, and there is no evidence linking the comments to any individual or team.

Seher Hone Ko Hai airs Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM on Colors TV and streams simultaneously on JioHotstar. The show has recently taken a 7-year leap, with Bhavika Sharma stepping in as the new Seher opposite Parth Samthaan.