Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer And Yung DSA Engage In Heated Argument After Singer Mimics Him, Says 'Baap Pe Mat Jaa' - VIDEO

Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA | Photo via X

Bigg Boss 20 is already witnessing its share of arguments and confrontations, and the latest episode (Monday, September 7) saw Qazi Touqeer and Yung DSA getting into a heated fight. What started with Qazi mimicking Yung’s voice soon turned into a serious verbal clash between the two contestants.

The tension escalated after Qazi was seen imitating Yung’s distinctive way of speaking. Yung objected to the mimicry and appeared visibly angry over the incident. The situation worsened when Qazi addressed him in a tone that Yung felt was overly familiar.

Reacting to it, Yung told Qazi, “Bhai mat ban (Don’t try to be a brother)."

Qazi got more upset when he thought Yung referred to his father amid the argument. "Baap pe mat jaa," he told Yung.

Bro Yung is just owning Qazi with his one-liners! 😭🔥

2+2=3 nhi hota 😭🔥 !!



This fight is reminding me of Shalin and Stan 😭!#YungDsa #Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/YT67nVSrzu — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) September 7, 2026

The disagreement moved beyond the original issue, with the two contestants exchanging personal remarks. Their argument also brought their respective fathers and families into the conversation.

The clash could mark one of the first major fights of Bigg Boss 20, as the disagreement went beyond a casual exchange between housemates.

The fight has also sparked discussion among viewers on social media. While some fans have supported Yung for standing up against what they perceived as disrespect, others believe Qazi’s mimicry may have initially been intended in a light-hearted manner before the situation got out of hand.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Bro cooked Qazi so hard 😂



Yung full fire hai aur entertaining bhi 🔥 #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #YungDSA pic.twitter.com/Ehj9gWSYB6 — Truth Slayer (@TruthSlayer_24) September 7, 2026

Yung DSA vs Qazi toukeer fight like👇🏻



Rawas, machchi, chilgoze, mungfali ke chhilke,2 plus 2= 4..mere Baap ne nikala😭



It was fun😝 Yung DSA won this round. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #YungDSA #Qazitoukeer pic.twitter.com/K8UzPy0mBx — 𝐕𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬🎧 (@VtheThinker) September 7, 2026

Yung is def a fun personality but I feel he overreacted a lot with Qazi.

He wasn’t listening to a single point just kept fighting unnecessarily.#BiggBoss20 #BB20 — A🍸 (@lav_anya124) September 7, 2026

Dunno why I feel people are cornering Qazi for some reason. 😬 Argument between Yung and him didn’t make any sense. Yung wasn’t willing to listen also. Just made a mountain out of molehill coz he got a point from Arishfa. #BB20 | #BiggBoss20 — A 🤙🏻 Sid 💫 (@TheBiggBossGirl) September 7, 2026

Who is Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi, who hails from Srinagar, shot to fame after participating in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. The show brought aspiring singers together to compete for a career in music. Qazi’s victory with Ruprekha Banerjee made him a household name, but his journey after the show did not follow the conventional Bollywood success story.

Following their win, Qazi and Ruprekha released the album Yeh Pal. Qazi also recorded songs such as “Karu Kya" and “Hero", adding to his work as a playback singer.

Years later, Qazi made a brief return to the Bollywood music scene when he appeared in the music video for ‘Afghan Jalebi’, featuring Katrina Kaif. The song was part of the soundtrack of the 2015 film Phantom.

Who is Yung?

Yung DSA is a Pune-based rapper known for his raw, desi approach to hip-hop. His music blends Marathi influences with trap beats and elements of Indian music, creating a sound that reflects both his roots and contemporary hip-hop.

Pune is also an important part of his identity as an artist. His songs often draw from the city’s culture, language and everyday life. He gained fame with his 2024 track Yeda Yung, which was released under Gully Gang Records. The song went viral in 2025.