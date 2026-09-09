Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Yung DSA Or Aasif Khan; Who Will Become The First Captain Of The House? Netizens Predict

Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Yung DSA Or Aasif Khan; Who Will Become The First Captain Of House? |

Bigg Boss 20 is set to get its first captain of the house. The three contenders for the captaincy are Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Yung DSA and Aasif Khan. The trio emerged as contenders after winning the latest captaincy task. Now, it remains to be seen who will win the final task and take charge of the house in the first week. Ahead of the announcement, viewers have already started making their predictions online.

According to online predictions, several viewers believe Gullu has a strong chance of becoming the first captain of the house. One user tweeted, “Depends on the task. What kind of task is given. It will be gud if Yung gets the chance but Gullu has high chances if a physical task is given.” Another wrote, “Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu can become Captain of the house.”

Depends on the task. What kind of task is given. It will be gud if yung gets the chance but gullu has high chances of physical task is given — The Voice (@vip211796) September 8, 2026

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu can become Captain of the house. #BiggBoss20 — Sharik (@siddiquisharik1) September 8, 2026

Gullu’s stint on Roadies and his performance in physical tasks have also led many viewers to believe that he could have an advantage in the upcoming challenge. One user wrote, “Gullu kehte h task me bahut acha krta h so ho skta h.” Another commented, “Gullu looks like a strong contender, but the Room No. 20 surprise could change everything!”

Gullu kehte h task me bahut acha krta h so ho skta h — 🪩 (@basyuhiiiii) September 8, 2026

Gullu looks like a strong contender, but the Room No. 20 surprise could change everything! 👀🔥 — Lakshay Sharma (@LakshVerse) September 8, 2026

So far, it has not been officially announced who will become the first captain of the house. The three contenders will face another task, after which the winner will be crowned captain for the first week.

The winner of the upcoming task will also receive a special power. As part of the captaincy task, the three contenders were asked to choose a contestant whose lifeline they would want to take if they became captain. Gullu chose Uditi Singh, Yung chose Kanika Mann, while Aasif picked Arshifa Khan.

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 air every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.