After Splitsvilla 16, Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu Wins Another Reality Show By Beating Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja In Maa Hai Na? |

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu has recently won Splitsvilla 16. Now the reports surface that he has also won yet another show and this time he has reportedly won it with his mother. After lifting Splitsvilla 16 trophy, Gullu has reportedly won cook show titled "Maa Hai Na."

As per Reality Scoop, Gullu has reportedly won Zee Studios show 'Maa Hai Na.' However, nothing official has yet been announced. If this news happens to be true, Gullu will indeed become a sensational name of the reality TV show.

Did Gullu Beat Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja In Maa Hai Na?

Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, recently joined the family-based cooking reality show Maa Hai Na alongside her mother. However, after Sunita reportedly remained unavailable for a few episodes, Govinda stepped in to support his daughter on the show. The actor shot for a special episode with Tina, adding an emotional father-daughter moment to the reality show. If reports that Gullu won the show prove true, it would mean he defeated Tina in the competition.

Before appearing on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16, Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, was seen in MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross. He entered the show as a wildcard contestant and eventually emerged as the winner under Elvish Yadav’s gang. Gullu gained massive popularity for his strategic gameplay, strong task performances and entertaining personality, which later made him one of the most talked-about contestants on Splitsvilla 16 as well.

Hosted by Shilpa Shetty, the 10-episode reality show will feature celebrity contestants and their mothers or family members taking part in cooking challenges, games and emotional bonding moments. The confirmed lineup includes Tina Ahuja with Sunita Ahuja, Manisha Rani with her father, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar with his mother, influencer Tanya Mittal with her mother, and Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, among others.