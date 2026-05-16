MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu & Kaira Anu Lifts Trophy With ₹20 Lakh Prize Money; Winning Couple Shares 'I Feel Like We Were Deserving'

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu & Kaira Anu |

Splitsvilla 16 comes to an end today! And, the winning couple of Splitsvilla X6- Pyaar ya Paisa! is Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) & Kaira Anu. The winning couple took home a whopping amount as the prize money, along with the season's trophy. Gullu happens to be the winner of Roadies XX (also known as Roadies Double Cross) and Splitsvilla 16 now.

Splitsvilla 16 Winner Prize Money: How Much Money Did Gullu & Kaira Take Home?

The winning couple, Gullu & Kaira, takes home a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakhs. Since no one took Rs. 5 lakh briefcase in the semi-finals, the prize money did not decrease.

Splitsvilla 16 Winner Prize Money: How Much Money Did Gullu & Kaira Take Home? |

The season saw four couples make it to the semi-final stage, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) & Kaira Anu, Yogesh Rawat & Ruru Thakur, Sorab Bedi & Niharika Tiwari, and Tayne & Soundharya Shetty. After intense tasks and voting battles, two couples, Gullu & Kaira and Yogesh & Ruru, advanced to the grand finale stage, with Gullu & Kaira eventually emerging as the ultimate winners after a gripping face-off against Yogesh & Ruru.

After winning the show, Gullu thanked his fans and said they were the most deserving couple of the season. He said, "Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning." Gullu added, "I feel like we were the deserving ones because if we look at the whole game journey - connection-wise, running the game, making alliances, no one did it better than us." He further admitted that they were not initially liked by many viewers but gradually became a fan-favourite couple as the season progressed.

After winning Splitsvilla 16, Kaira expressed her excitement, saying, "I can’t describe my happiness and I'm still trying to process all of this! What a beautiful and emotional journey it has been. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar Ya Paisa with Gullu feels unreal,