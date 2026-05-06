Splitsvilla 16 Finale Twist: Soundharya Yuvaraj Reveals About 'Last Mischief', Says 'Jo Bhi Finalist Hai...'- Watch VIDEO

Splitsvilla 16 Finale Twist: Soundharya Yuvaraj Reveals About 'Last Mischief' |

Splitsvilla 16 finale is around the corner, and several contestants are seen dropping hints or spoilers every now and then. Soundharya Yuvaraj recently revealed that a big surprise is awaiting viewers. She also spoke about the finalists and shared her thoughts on the winner of the show.

Reality Scoop uploaded a video of Soundharya enjoying a hair wash session. During the session, the person attending to her asked about what’s coming next in Splitsvilla 16. While responding, Soundharya said, "Avi last mischeif kya hone wala hai wo bhi nahi pata." With this, she hinted that a final twist or “mischief” is expected just before the grand finale episode.

When asked who could win Splitsvilla 16, Soundharya said, "Pata nahi kon jeetega." She further added, "Jo bhi finalist hai usme jeet sakta hai." Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the two couples likely to reach the finale are Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, and Niharikaa Tiwari and Sorab. Fans will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see how the journey unfolds.

When Is Splitsvilla 16 Finale?

The finale date of Splitsvilla 16 has not been officially announced yet. However, rumours suggest that the grand finale could take place on May 24, 2026. An official confirmation is still awaited.

The latest episode of Splitsvilla 16 was packed with twists, power shifts, and emotional moments. Vishu and Suzzane emerged as the new “Ideal Match” after winning the Oracle’s verdict, taking over the throne from Sorab and Niharika. The Dome Session then turned intense with eliminations, as Mohit and Anushka were voted out, but not before a major twist allowed them to choose another contestant. Gauresh was pulled into the elimination, leading to his exit alongside Anushka. In a dramatic turn, Mohit survived using the “Wheel of Power,” with contestants contributing their Split Coins to save him, sparking fresh alliances and tensions in the villa.