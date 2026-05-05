'What Is Happening?': Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi's Sorika Fan Pages Face Suspension Ahead Of Splitsvilla 16 Finale

Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi's Sorika Fan Pages Face Suspension Ahead Of Splitsvilla 16 Finale |

Splitsvilla 16 is just around the corner, but there seems to be unexpected chaos leading up to the finale episode. As Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi prepare for the big moment, a fan has pointed out a concerning issue affecting #Sorika fan pages. Apparently, several of these fan pages are being suspended. What’s particularly surprising is that this appears to be happening exclusively to pages dedicated to Sorika (Sorab and Niharika).

Niharika re-posted a story shared by her fan page on her Instagram story. The fan page claimed, "Hi @sorabbedi @niharikatiwari001 it's a serious message from all your fanpages." It further stated that pages creating and sharing Sorika edits are getting "suspended one after one." The fan page added, "All of those were big handles with many followers. We all believed it was an Instagram glitch but not anymore because the moment any fanpage came in limelight it got suspended in a few days."

Splitsvilla 16 fanpage gets suspended |

The post also requested Niharika and Sorab to address the issue in their broadcast, as only Sorika fan pages seem to be getting suspended on social media. The fan claimed that it does not seem "genuine," especially with the finale just around the corner.

Niharika shared the same on her social media with the message, "What is happening? Just before finale? Seriously?"

Will Niharika & Sorab Go To Finale?

According to several reports and contestant interviews, Niharika and Sorab are expected to make it to the finale. Additionally, it has been reported that Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur will also be in the finale. However, as per Akanksha Choudhary's interview, Yogesh and Ruru have not won the show. Does this mean Niharika and Sorab have won? We’ll have to wait for the finale to find out.

Splitsvilla 16 Finale Release Date

As of now, the makers have not officially announced the finale date of Splitsvilla 16. However, rumors suggest that the finale could air on May 24, 2026.