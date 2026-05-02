Splitsvilla 16: Anuska Ghosh, Ron Kariappa, Gauresh Gujral & Zalak Gohil; Who Is Likely To Get Eliminated This Week? |

Another week another elimination for Splitsvilla 16. Who is likely to get eliminated in the upcoming episodes? Seevral users on the internet are claiming that a mass elimination is on the way. However, some believe that this is just speculation and there is no truth to it. A user took to Reddit thread to spill the spoiler about the possible elimination in the upcoming episodes of Splitsvilla 16.

A Reddit user sparked buzz on a thread titled “this weeks elimination,” claiming that four contestants are likely to be eliminated in the upcoming episode. As per the user’s post, Anuska Ghosh, Ron Kariappa, Gauresh Gujral and Zalak Gohill are expected to exit the show during the next Dome session. The user wrote, “Anuska, Ron, Gauresh and Zalak will get eliminated this dome.”

Meanwhile, according to ongoing reports and speculation, several couples are expected to move ahead in the game, including Gullu & Kaira, Suzanna & Vishu, Sorab & Niharika, Yogesh & Ruru, Sandy & Deep, Himanshu & Diksha, Sadhaaf & Tayne, Mohit & Asmita, and Akanksha. However, there is no official confirmation yet, and these claims remain purely speculative. Viewers will have to wait for the telecast to see who actually gets eliminated in the upcoming episodes.

The Dome session turned into an emotional storm after a tense day in the villa, with a sudden notification putting everyone on edge and exposing cracks in relationships. Niharika Tiwari felt hurt as Sorab Bedi appeared confused between her and Yogesh, leaving her feeling ignored before the Dome. Upset and overwhelmed, she even asked Tayne to dump her during the session, but he refused, while Asmita tried to calm her down.

The game then shifted to survival and strategy as Mohit accused Akanksha and Suzzane of being used by Gauresh and Zalak. Things escalated when Zalak spent 32,000 Split Coins for Gauresh and later activated the Card of Money, needing 1,50,000 coins to stay in the game. With contributions from Sorab, Niharika, Diksha, Kaira, Gullu and Gauresh, Zalak managed to survive by a narrow margin. But the relief did not last long as tensions rose again, with Zalak later clashing with alliance members over who supported and who did not, ending Episode 48 with no elimination but plenty of drama and broken trust.