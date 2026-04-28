Splitsvilla 16: Did Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu & Kaira Break Up? Fans Speculate After Unfollow-Follow Drama On Social Media

Splitsvilla 16: Did Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu & Kaira Break Up? |

After Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, are Splitsvilla 16 contestants Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira the next couple to have broken up? Fans have begun speculating after noticing unusual social media activity between the two. The buzz started when viewers observed changes in their Instagram following patterns.

Several fans noticed that Gullu and Kaira had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, a closer look showed that Gullu was still following Kaira, while she wasn’t following him back. Many social media users, however, claim that both initially unfollowed each other, after which Gullu later re-followed Kaira.

A Reddit user started a thread titled "NEW TEA- GULLU AND KAIRA UNFOLLOWED EO ON INSTAGRAM" and joked, "Kaira must have gotten moody again." Another user commented, "Gullu follows her again now. She might have gotten pissed about something and unfollowed him phir remove krdi hogi. DW they will sort it out like they always do (sic)." One more user added, "Kaira unfollowed and removed Gullu from her followers but Gullu followed her again."

But does this unfollow-follow drama really hint at a breakup? Not necessarily. Neither Gullu nor Kaira has addressed the situation or clarified what actually happened between them, leaving fans to only speculate.

Meanwhile, Gullu has also been in the spotlight due to earlier rumours about his personal life. Speculation about his marital status had gone viral after an alleged wedding photo surfaced online, leading many to assume he was already married or even divorced before joining the show. However, Gullu dismissed these claims, clarifying in interviews that the images were fake and that he is not married. He was quoted saying, "I don’t know where the news of my marriage came up. The pictures on social media are completely fake. I’m not married, and I don’t know where the pictures came from." Despite his clarification, the rumours continue to circulate online due to the viral nature of the images and ongoing fan discussions.