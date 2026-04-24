Splitsvilla 16: Did Gullu AKA Kushal Tanwar & Kaira Win The Ticket To Finale Task? |

Splitsvilla 16 is now heading toward its finale, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out who the finalists will be this season. As per Ron Kariappa’s recent interview, there are hints about a possible leak regarding the finalists. Could it be Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, or Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira? Let’s take a closer look:

According to Ron’s recent interview, he hinted that Gullu and Kaira might win the “ticket to finale” task. Additionally, Splitsvilla Khabri uploaded a photo of Gullu and Kaira holding the ticket-to-finale card in their hands. However, there is still no official confirmation on whether these reports are true. We’ll have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see what unfolds.

Earlier in an interview, Akanksha Choudhary revealed that Yogesh and Ruru did not win the season. After Ruru entered the show as a wild card contestant, Yogesh dumped Akanksha and continued his journey in the game with Ruru. There had been speculation about Yogesh and Ruru winning the show together. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Akanksha said, "Uske (Yogesh) finale pe usne dekha jab wo perform kar raha tha ki I was celebrating ki wo nahi jeeta hai, which was true." She shared that she was rooting against Yogesh winning the show and was happy to see that outcome.

Splitsvilla 16: Who Are the Two New Ideal Matches?

In Sunday’s episode, Vishy and Suzanne took their place on the throne, leaving one throne vacant for the next ideal match. After the dome session, two ideal matches were revealed, Tayne and Sadhaaf, and Niharika and Sorab. It was then decided that Tayne and Sadhaaf would take the split coins, while Niharika and Sorab would occupy the throne.

Splitsvilla 16 airs new episodes three days a week- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on MTV and Jio Hotstar.