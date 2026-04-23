'Breakup Krne Ke Liye Bhi Alimony Lagti Hai Kya?': Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Calls Out Ex Ruru Thakur Amid On & Off Relationship Clarification

Splitsvilla 16's Yogesh Rawat Calls Out Ex Ruru Thakur Amid On & Off Relationship Clarification |

There has been considerable buzz around Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur’s relationship. Recently, Ruru posted a video on social media clarifying that they did not break up when Yogesh was in Jaipur and described their relationship as “on and off.”

Responding to her video, Yogesh reacted strongly, saying, "Breakup krne ke liye bhi alimony lagti hai kya?"

Yogesh also commented on a Khabri Tak Media post featuring Ruru’s clarification, where she addressed rumours about their breakup and Yogesh’s alleged reunion with Akanksha Choudhary. He wrote, "Kyuki ye toh bahut zyda clout mang rhi hai and i am not interested in giving more. Kya kru guys?"

He further addressed criticism over why he never responded to Akanksha, stating, "To all those jo bol rahe hai mai Akanksha ko kuch nahi bolta there is a reason. Mujhe pata tha galti hue hai mujh se toh show mai bho or bahar bhi sab sun kar reh liya uska maine."

Yogesh explained that he remained silent in Akanksha’s case because he acknowledged his mistake and chose not to respond to her allegations. However, he added that the current situation with Ruru is different. He concluded his comment by saying, "Chup rehna bhi ata hai mujhe or jab nahi hote toh chup karana bhi ata hai."

The spat between Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur stems from differing accounts of their relationship status and ongoing social media claims. Ruru clarified that they had not officially broken up and described their bond as “on and off,” while Yogesh reacted strongly in comments, suggesting she was seeking attention and reacting to public speculation. The situation also involved rumours linking Yogesh to Akanksha Choudhary, with whom he was previously associated. Yogesh stated that he stayed silent in that case as he acknowledged his own mistake, but insisted that the current situation with Ruru is different, further fuelling online discussion.