Splitsvilla 16's Gauresh Gujral Disappears From Instagram; Says Account 'Suspended Again,' Netizens Wonder 'What Went Wrong?'

Splitsvilla 16's Gauresh Gujral Disappears From Instagram |

Almost every Splitsvilla 16 contestant is currently making headlines and stirring controversy. Amid the ongoing online spat between Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, and Ruru Thakur, Gauresh Gujral’s Instagram has quietly disappeared. Why was Gauresh’s Instagram account deleted? Did he deactivate it, or is it just a glitch?

Fans of Splitsvilla 16 noticed that Gauresh’s account is no longer accessible. When searched, it shows, "Sorry, this page isn't available." As the news spread online, a user pointed out what Gauresh shared on his Snapchat.

Gauresh addressed the issue on Snapchat, stating that his Instagram account had been "suspended again." He said he does not know why this happened, as he followed every guideline and did nothing wrong. Gauresh also reassured his fans that his account would be restored within a day. Referring to his Snap story, a user commented, "His account got suspended again he said and he doesmt know how and why as he followed every single guideline and did nothing he said that he'll fix it in a day (on snap)."

Amid Gauresh’s missing Instagram account, fans expressed concern. One wrote, "I hope it gets back." Another commented, "Guyz this is very wrong ye kbhi controversy mai nhi aaya phir aisa kyu iske saath? (sic)"

Akanksha paired up with Gauresh after she was dumped by Yogesh. Prior to this, she was paired with Yogesh. However, this shift happened when Yogesh’s ex-girlfriend, Ruru, entered Splitsvilla 16 as a wildcard contestant. Ruru told Yogesh that she came on the show for him and to resolve their issues. Hearing that she had left all her commitments to be with him on the show, Yogesh was moved. He then decided to give their relationship another chance.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes air three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and Jio Hotstar.